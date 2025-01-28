Jamestown Unloads Stake in Georgetown Renaissance Portfolio in DC to Acadia Realty Trust

WASHINGTON, D.C. AND ALEXANDRIA, VA. — Atlanta-based Jamestown has sold its stake in The Georgetown Renaissance Portfolio, a collection of 22 boutique retail and residential buildings in Washington, D.C.’s Georgetown neighborhood and a lone property in nearby Alexandria, Va. New York-based Acadia Realty Trust, already a minor owner of the portfolio, purchased Jamestown’s stake for an undisclosed price. Eastdil Secured represented Jamestown in the transaction.

Jamestown originally acquired its interest in The Georgetown Renaissance Portfolio in 2011. The firm had previously sold off a portion of its interest to EastBanc, which used acquisition funds from Acadia Realty Trust, back in 2016. The portfolio is now home to several retail and design brands such as B&B Italia, Poliform, Molteni, Lululemon, Patagonia and Design Within Reach.