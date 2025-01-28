Tuesday, January 28, 2025
The Georgetown Renaissance Portfolio is a collection of 22 boutique retail and residential buildings in Washington, D.C.’s Georgetown neighborhood, as well as a lone property in nearby Alexandria, Va. (Photo courtesy of Jamestown)
Jamestown Unloads Stake in Georgetown Renaissance Portfolio in DC to Acadia Realty Trust

by John Nelson

WASHINGTON, D.C. AND ALEXANDRIA, VA. — Atlanta-based Jamestown has sold its stake in The Georgetown Renaissance Portfolio, a collection of 22 boutique retail and residential buildings in Washington, D.C.’s Georgetown neighborhood and a lone property in nearby Alexandria, Va. New York-based Acadia Realty Trust, already a minor owner of the portfolio, purchased Jamestown’s stake for an undisclosed price. Eastdil Secured represented Jamestown in the transaction.

Jamestown originally acquired its interest in The Georgetown Renaissance Portfolio in 2011. The firm had previously sold off a portion of its interest to EastBanc, which used acquisition funds from Acadia Realty Trust, back in 2016. The portfolio is now home to several retail and design brands such as B&B Italia, Poliform, Molteni, Lululemon, Patagonia and Design Within Reach.

