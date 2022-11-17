Janko, Cresset Partners Begin Construction on 1.5 MSF Industrial Park in St. George, South Carolina

Work on the project — located in St. George, S.C., and dubbed Port 95 — will include the construction of three buildings and a widening of Highway 78.

ST. GEORGE, S.C. — A joint venture between Janko Group and Cresset Partners has broken ground on Port 95, a business park project in St. George that will span nearly 1.5 million square feet. The campus will feature three buildings: Building 1 will comprise 978,120 square feet, Building 2 will comprise 242,000 square feet and Building 3 will be 240,000 square feet in size. The first two buildings, which will be constructed simultaneously, are expected to be complete in spring 2024.

Bridge Commercial will serve as the exclusive leasing agent on behalf of the ownership. Peak Construction Corp. is acting as the designer and builder for the site work, the first two buildings and the widening of Highway 78. Architects LS3P and McMillan Pazdan Smith will design Building 1 and Building 2, respectively. Seamon Whiteside is acting as the civil engineer for both buildings, as well as for the site work and highway widening.