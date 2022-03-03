REBusinessOnline

Janus Property Co. Completes $700M Life Sciences Project in Harlem

Posted on by in Development, Life Sciences, New York, Northeast

Taystee-Lab-Building-Harlem

The Taystee Lab Building in Harlem rises 11 stories and spans 350,000 square feet.

NEW YORK CITY — Locally based developer Janus Property Co., in partnership with J.P. Morgan Asset Management, has completed the Taystee Lab Building, a $700 million life sciences project in Harlem. The 11-story, 350,000-square-foot building anchors the Manhattanville Factory District, Janus Property’s 1 million-square-foot life sciences campus that stretches from West 125th to West 128th streets. The property, which is a redevelopment of the former Taystee bread bakery, features traditional office, lab, manufacturing and retail space, as well as 20,000 square feet of outdoor amenity space. Construction began in May 2019.

