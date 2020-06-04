Japan Tobacco International USA Signs 18,500 SF Office Lease Renewal in Teaneck, New Jersey

The space is located within the Glenpointe business complex.

TEANECK, N.J. — Japan Tobacco International USA (JTI) has signed an 18,500-square-foot office lease renewal in Teaneck, a northwestern suburb of New York City. The space is located at 500 Frank W. Burr Blvd. within the 50-acre Glenpointe office complex. The complex offers 670,000 square feet of Class A office space, a 26,000-square-foot fitness center and 700 guest rooms across three onsite hotels. The tenant has leased its space for 11 years. Greg Barkan of CBRE represented JTI in the lease negotiations. Jerry Barta represented the landlord, Alfred Sanzari Enterprises, on an internal basis.