REBusinessOnline

Jaqua Realtors Opens New Office in Hastings, Michigan

Posted on by in Leasing Activity, Michigan, Midwest, Office

HASTINGS, MICH. — Jaqua Realtors has opened a new office at the corner of Jefferson and State streets in Hastings, about 38 miles southeast of Grand Rapids. This is Jaqua’s 10th office location. Three new team members have joined the brokerage at the Hastings office. Jaqua focuses on residential and commercial real estate, as well as vacation rentals and property management.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Aug
25
Webinar — Michigan Retail Outlook: How is Michigan’s Retail Sector Responding to COVID-19?
Aug
31
Webinar — Central Florida Retail Outlook: How are Central Florida markets responding to COVID-19?
Sep
3
Webinar: Las Vegas Retail Outlook — How is the Las Vegas Retail Sector responding to COVID-19?
Oct
19
NMHC / InterFace Student Housing 2020


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  