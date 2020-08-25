Jaqua Realtors Opens New Office in Hastings, Michigan

HASTINGS, MICH. — Jaqua Realtors has opened a new office at the corner of Jefferson and State streets in Hastings, about 38 miles southeast of Grand Rapids. This is Jaqua’s 10th office location. Three new team members have joined the brokerage at the Hastings office. Jaqua focuses on residential and commercial real estate, as well as vacation rentals and property management.