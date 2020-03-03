REBusinessOnline

Jaqua Realtors Opens Ninth Office in West Michigan

PORTAGE, MICH. — Jaqua Realtors has opened its new office on Milham Avenue in Portage, located about five miles south of Kalamazoo. The new 7,622-square-foot building will be home to the company’s commercial real estate, corporate relocation and property management divisions. It is situated next door to Jaqua’s residential real estate office. The brokerage firm is approaching 45 years in the real estate business.

