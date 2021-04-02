JaRyCo Breaks Ground on 135-Acre Farm at Allen Mixed-Use Project in Metro Dallas

Pictured is an aerial rendering of The Farm at Allen. A groundbreaking ceremony was held on Thursday, April 1. (image courtesy of Omniplan)

ALLEN, TEXAS — Locally based developer JaRyCo has broken ground on The Farm at Allen, a 135-acre mixed-use project located at the southeast corner of the Sam Rayburn Tollway and Alma Drive in the northeastern Dallas suburb of Allen. The site was originally purchased by local resident Bob Johnson Sr. and his wife, Doris, in the 1960s and used for raising cattle and growing corn, wheat and hay. Plans for the project call for 1.6 million square feet of office space, 142,000 square feet of retail space, 60,000 square feet of restaurant space, a 150-room hotel, townhomes and 2,400 urban residential units. The initial phase of development includes construction of FarmWORK One, a 102,000-square-foot office building, and The Hub, a food hall with a stage for live music and other events. Both of those components of the project are expected to be complete in 2022. Roughly a quarter of the total acreage will be devoted to outdoor space, including a 1.5-acre lake, 2.5 miles of hiking and biking trails, a 16-acre greenbelt along Watters Creek and four additional park areas. Leasing is underway for the office and retail components, with Avison Young and Venture Commercial respectively leading those initiatives.