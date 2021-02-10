JaRyCo to Develop 102,000 SF Office Building at The Farm in Allen, Texas

FarmWORK One in Allen is expected to be complete in summer 2022.

ALLEN, TEXAS — Locally based developer JaRyCo will build FarmWORK One, a 102,000-square-foot office building that will be part of Phase I of The Farm, a 135-acre mixed-use project in the northeastern Dallas suburb of Allen. The building will offer various features that promote health and wellness, such as outdoor workspaces with Wi-Fi connectivity on every floor, oversized elevators, additional restrooms on every level and high-efficiency air filtration systems. JaRyCo is the master developer of The Farm, which upon completion will consist of 1.6 million square feet of office space, 142,000 square feet of retail space, a 150-key hotel, 60,000 square feet of restaurant space, townhomes and 2,400 urban residential units. Construction on FarmWORK One will begin this year and is scheduled to be complete in summer 2022. Avison Young will handle leasing of the building.