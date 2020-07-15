JaRyCo to Develop 135-Acre The Farm at Allen Mixed-Use Project in Metro Dallas

Bob Johnson Sr. and his wife Doris purchased the future site of The Farm at Allen in the 1960s from a neighboring farmer, at a time when Allen’s population was less than 5,000. The family initially used the land for raising cattle and growing wheat, corn and hay.

ALLEN, TEXAS — Locally based developer JaRyCo has partnered with the Johnson family to develop its farmland at the southeast corner of the Sam Rayburn Tollway and Alma Drive in Allen, located northeast of Dallas, into a 135-acre mixed-use destination. Current plans for the development, which will be branded The Farm at Allen, call for 1.6 million square feet of office space, 142,000 square feet of retail space, a 150-room hotel, 60,000 square feet of restaurant space and 2,400 urban residential units, including townhomes. Additional features include a 2.5-acre lake with boardwalk restaurants, two miles of hiking and biking trails, a 16-acre greenbelt along Watters Creek and four additional park areas. Infrastructure work at the site is scheduled to begin in late 2020. Omniplan is the project architect, and TBG is the landscape architect. Dynamic Engineering is the civil engineer.