JaRyCo, Wood Partners Break Ground on 325-Unit Multifamily Project in Allen, Texas

Posted on by in Development, Multifamily, Texas

Preleasing of Alta at The Farm in Allen will begin this winter.

ALLEN, TEXAS — A partnership between JaRyCo, the master developer of the 135-acre Farm at Allen mixed-use development in metro Dallas, and multifamily developer Wood Partners has broken ground on a 325-unit multifamily project in the northeastern Dallas suburb. The property, known as Alta at The Farm, will offer studio, one- and two-bedroom units that will be furnished with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and tile backsplashes. Amenities will include a pool, fitness center, outdoor activity areas, remote workspaces and a rooftop deck. Preleasing is scheduled to begin this winter, and full completion is slated for early 2023.