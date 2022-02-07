REBusinessOnline

JaRyCo, Wood Partners Break Ground on 325-Unit Multifamily Project in Allen, Texas

Posted on by in Development, Multifamily, Texas

Alta-at-The-Farm-Allen

Preleasing of Alta at The Farm in Allen will begin this winter.

ALLEN, TEXAS — A partnership between JaRyCo, the master developer of the 135-acre Farm at Allen mixed-use development in metro Dallas, and multifamily developer Wood Partners has broken ground on a 325-unit multifamily project in the northeastern Dallas suburb. The property, known as Alta at The Farm, will offer studio, one- and two-bedroom units that will be furnished with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and tile backsplashes. Amenities will include a pool, fitness center, outdoor activity areas, remote workspaces and a rooftop deck. Preleasing is scheduled to begin this winter, and full completion is slated for early 2023.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Feb
22
InterFace Net Lease West 2022
Feb
23
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate West 2022
Feb
24
InterFace Seniors Housing West 2022
Mar
17
Entertainment Experience Evolution 2022
Mar
23
InterFace Seattle Multifamily 2022
Apr
13
InterFace I-85 Industrial Corridor 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  