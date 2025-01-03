Friday, January 3, 2025
Located at 811 1st Ave. in Seattle, the Colman Building offers 143,922 square feet of retail and office space.
Jay Bhullar Buys Historic Colman Building in Seattle

by Amy Works

SEATTLE — Jay Bhullar has acquired the Colman Building, a historic retail and office building in downtown Seattle, through a receivership partnership. Kidder Mathews’ Darren Tappen, Andy Miller, Pete Beauchamp and Nathan Thinnes represented John A. Rothschild of Newmark, the court-appointed receiver, in facilitating the sale. Terms of the transaction were not released.

Constructed more than 125 years ago, the 143,922-square-foot Colman Building is located at 811 1st Ave. The property offers proximity to the ferry terminal, Marion Street Pedestrian Bridge and Seattle Waterfront. The buyer plans to reactivate the property’s street-level retail spaces, which were vacated during the pandemic, and lease out the vacant office suites across the building’s upper five floors.

