Jay Paul Co. to Develop 872,500 SF Springdale Green Office Complex in East Austin

Posted on by in Development, Office, Texas

The two office buildings at Springdale Green in Austin will feature 36,000-square-foot terraces with views of the surrounding campus.

AUSTIN, TEXAS — San Francisco-based development and investment firm Jay Paul Co. has announced plans to develop Springdale Green, an 872,500-square-foot office complex in East Austin. Designed by Gensler, the 30-acre property will comprise two six-story buildings and multiple outdoor areas, as well as an onsite parking garage. About two-thirds of the site (19 acres) has been preserved and restored with native meadows, woodlands and plantings, as well as an urban creek tributary. Amenities will include an 18,000-square-foot flexible conference space; 23,000-square-foot fitness and wellness center; jogging and nature trails; and basketball and volleyball courts. A firm construction timeline has not yet been established.

