Jay Paul Co. to Develop 872,500 SF Springdale Green Office Complex in East Austin
AUSTIN, TEXAS — San Francisco-based development and investment firm Jay Paul Co. has announced plans to develop Springdale Green, an 872,500-square-foot office complex in East Austin. Designed by Gensler, the 30-acre property will comprise two six-story buildings and multiple outdoor areas, as well as an onsite parking garage. About two-thirds of the site (19 acres) has been preserved and restored with native meadows, woodlands and plantings, as well as an urban creek tributary. Amenities will include an 18,000-square-foot flexible conference space; 23,000-square-foot fitness and wellness center; jogging and nature trails; and basketball and volleyball courts. A firm construction timeline has not yet been established.
Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.