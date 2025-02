NEW YORK CITY — Jay Suites, a provider of flexible workspace solutions, has signed a 12-year, 60,000-square-foot lease extension in Midtown Manhattan. The space spans three full floors at 515 Madison Avenue, a 42-story, 370,000-square-foot structure that is known locally as the Dumont Building, with the 10th floor dedicated to the company’s conference brand. Jeffrey Gural of GFP Real Estate, which owns the building, represented both the tenant and landlord in the lease negotiations.