Jazzercise to Open 1,800 SF Location in Troy, Michigan

TROY, MICH. — International franchise chain Jazzercise Fitness Co. has signed a five-year lease to open an 1,800-square-foot location at Troy Sports Center in Troy. The property is located at 1819 E. Big Beaver Road. Barry Landau of Dominion Real Estate Advisors represented both the tenant and the undisclosed landlord. Jazzercise, founded in 1969, operates 5,800 locations in 25 countries.