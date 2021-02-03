REBusinessOnline

JB Partners Buys Cabana on Washington Apartments in Phoenix for $45.3M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Affordable Housing, Arizona, Multifamily, Western

Located in Phoenix, Cabana on Washington offers 226 apartments within walking distance to Valley Metro light rail.

PHOENIX — JB Partners has purchased Cabana on Washington, a transit-oriented apartment complex located in Phoenix, from Greenlight Communities for $45.3 million, or $200,442 per unit.

The purpose-built, “attainable housing” property features 226 apartments, with units averaging 603 square feet. The location is within walking distance of the Valley Metro light rail, which offers access to Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport, downtown Phoenix, North Tempe and Arizona State University. Situated on six acres, the property was built in 2020.

Steve Gebing and Cliff David of IPA represented the seller and procured the buyer in the deal.

