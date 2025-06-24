JBG Smith Acquires 15-Acre Office Campus in Tysons, Virginia

TYSONS, VA. — JBG Smith has acquired Tysons Dulles Plaza, a 15-acre office campus in the Washington, D.C., suburb of Tysons. The seller and sales price were not disclosed, but Washington Business Journal reports the property traded for $42.3 million.

The three-building campus spans approximately 500,000 square feet of office space and includes 1,553 parking spaces. The property is within walking distance of Silver Line’s Spring Hill Metro station and adjacent to Dulles Toll Road.

JBG Smith intends to re-entitle and redevelop one of the three office buildings for residential use, and the other two buildings will be enhanced to remain in long-term operation for office tenants. The timeline for the redevelopment of Tysons Dulles Plaza was not released.