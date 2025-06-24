Tuesday, June 24, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
JBG Smith plans to convert one of the three office buildings at Tysons Dulles Plaza for residential use. (Photo courtesy of CBRE)
AcquisitionsOfficeSoutheastVirginia

JBG Smith Acquires 15-Acre Office Campus in Tysons, Virginia

by John Nelson

TYSONS, VA. — JBG Smith has acquired Tysons Dulles Plaza, a 15-acre office campus in the Washington, D.C., suburb of Tysons. The seller and sales price were not disclosed, but Washington Business Journal reports the property traded for $42.3 million.

The three-building campus spans approximately 500,000 square feet of office space and includes 1,553 parking spaces. The property is within walking distance of Silver Line’s Spring Hill Metro station and adjacent to Dulles Toll Road.

JBG Smith intends to re-entitle and redevelop one of the three office buildings for residential use, and the other two buildings will be enhanced to remain in long-term operation for office tenants. The timeline for the redevelopment of Tysons Dulles Plaza was not released.

You may also like

Versal Negotiates Sale of 396-Unit Self-Storage Facility in...

Hunter Hotel Advisors Arranges Sale of 135-Room Hotel...

MKA International Signs 10,536 SF Office Lease at...

Oak Row Equities Obtains $210.5M Construction Financing for...

Centennial Bank Provides $117M Construction Loan for Multifamily...

Shorenstein Purchases 901 K Street Office Building in...

Transwestern Arranges $26.3M Sale of Student Housing Community...

CPP, Beacon Acquire 104-Unit Affordable Housing Complex in...

Sordoni Properties Buys Historic Industrial Building in Northeast...