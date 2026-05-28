JBG Smith Begins Office-to-Residential Conversion Project in Metro D.C.

ARLINGTON, VA. — JBG Smith and general contractor Davis Construction have begun the conversion of 2200 Crystal Drive, an 11-story office building in Arlington spanning 315,000 square feet. Built in 1968 and renovated in 2006, the office building is situated in National Landing, a neighborhood in metropolitan Washington, D.C., that is anchored by Amazon’s HQ2 office.

JBG Smith, along with joint venture equity partner Declaration Partners, is repositioning the office building into a 195-unit multifamily community. BNY is providing an undisclosed amount of construction financing for the project.

JBG Smith recently sold an adjacent office building, 2100 Crystal Drive, that is being converted to a dual-brand hotel. Additionally, the Arlington County Board recently approved JBG Smith’s conversion of two more office buildings, 1800 and 1901 South Bell Street, into more than 300 residential units.