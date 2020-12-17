JBG Smith Completes Redevelopment of Office Building as Part of Amazon’s HQ2 in Northern Virginia

Amazon’s offices at 1770 Crystal Drive are part of the initial 537,000 square feet of existing office space the company agreed to lease from JBG Smith in November 2018. Since then, Amazon has continued to grow its National Landing leased footprint, which now encompasses 857,000 square feet across five JBG Smith-owned buildings.

ARLINGTON, VA. — JBG Smith has completed the redevelopment of a 273,000-square-foot office building for Amazon as part of the e-commerce giant’s HQ2 in Arlington’s National Landing district. The Seattle-based company will fully occupy the 14-story building, which is situated at 1770 Crystal Drive. The delivery comes two years after Amazon chose Arlington as the site for its second headquarter location. Bethesda, Md.-based JBG Smith completed the asset two quarters ahead of schedule and under budget.

Additionally, Amazon acquired land from JBG Smith to develop 4 million square feet of ground-up office space as part of its overall HQ2 master plan. In January, JBG Smith broke ground on Phase I, which will comprise 2.1 million square feet of office space, one acre of green space and 50,000 square feet of retail space. Phase I is expected to deliver in 2023.

Gensler designed the redeveloped 1770 Crystal Drive to include a floor-to-ceiling glass wall on the exterior, two-story lobby, outdoor terraces on the upper floors and ground-level retail space.