JBG Smith, Landmark Partners Sell 500 L’Enfant Plaza Office Building in D.C. for $167M

Delivered in 2019 and designed by ZGF Architects, 500 L’Enfant Plaza is a LEED Gold-certified property.

WASHINGTON, D.C. — JBG Smith and Landmark Partners, an Ares Co, have sold 500 L’Enfant Plaza, a 215,000-square-foot office property in Washington, D.C. The buyer, which purchased the property for $167 million, was not disclosed. Jim Meisel and Matt Nicholson of JLL represented JBG Smith in the sale.

Delivered in 2019 and designed by ZGF Architects, 500 L’Enfant Plaza is a LEED Gold-certified property. The plaza was 96 percent leased to seven tenants at the time of the sale. The building serves as Urban Institute’s global headquarters and is home to other tenants including Cobec Consulting, Noblis and the Office of the Inspector General for the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority.