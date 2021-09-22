REBusinessOnline

JBG Smith, Landmark Partners Sell 500 L’Enfant Plaza Office Building in D.C. for $167M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, District of Columbia, Office, Southeast

500 L'Enfant Plaza

Delivered in 2019 and designed by ZGF Architects, 500 L’Enfant Plaza is a LEED Gold-certified property.

WASHINGTON, D.C. — JBG Smith and Landmark Partners, an Ares Co, have sold 500 L’Enfant Plaza, a 215,000-square-foot office property in Washington, D.C. The buyer, which purchased the property for $167 million, was not disclosed. Jim Meisel and Matt Nicholson of JLL represented JBG Smith in the sale.

Delivered in 2019 and designed by ZGF Architects, 500 L’Enfant Plaza is a LEED Gold-certified property. The plaza was 96 percent leased to seven tenants at the time of the sale. The building serves as Urban Institute’s global headquarters and is home to other tenants including Cobec Consulting, Noblis and the Office of the Inspector General for the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Sep
22
Webinar: Seniors Housing — Using Technology to Reduce Operational Costs & Enhance the Resident Experience
Sep
28
Webinar: Seniors Housing Valuation Outlook — Fundamental Marketplace Drivers in Today’s Environment
Sep
29
InterFace Net Lease 2021
Oct
12
InterFace Las Vegas Industrial 2021
Oct
14
InterFace Las Vegas Retail 2021
Oct
14
InterFace Las Vegas Multifamily 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Midwest Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews