JBG Smith Launches Leasing at 355-Unit Valen Multifamily Community in Arlington, Virginia

ARLINGTON, VA. — JBG Smith has launched leasing at Valen, a 355-unit multifamily community located at 2050 S. Bell St. within the National Landing neighborhood of Arlington. New York City-based KPF designed the project. The 25-story tower offers studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom floorplans ranging in size from 524 square feet to 1,279 square feet, as well as 15,000 square feet of ground floor retail space. Monthly rental rates at Valen range from $2,250 to $5,820, according to Apartments.com. Amenities at the property include a rooftop swimming pool and lounge, fitness center, 24-hour concierge services, coworking facilities, community gathering spaces and a pet spa with a grooming station. Residents also have access to garage bike storage and electric vehicle charging stations. JBG Smith plans to achieve LEED Gold certification at Valen.

Valen’s adjacent sister property, The Zoe, opened for leasing in December 2024 and includes 420 rental apartments.