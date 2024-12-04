JBG Smith Launches Leasing for 420-Unit Zoe Apartments at National Landing in Northern Virginia

ARLINGTON, VA. — JBG Smith has launched leasing at The Zoe, a 420-unit luxury apartment building situated within the National Landing district in Northern Virginia. The 19-story tower, which features 10,000 square feet of street-level retail space, is located at 2051 S. Bell St. in Arlington.

Designed by STUDIOS, The Zoe will feature a mix of studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments, as well as a rooftop amenity space, fitness center, concierge services, coworking space, conference rooms, pet spa with a grooming station, bike parking and electric vehicle charging stations. Monthly rental rates at The Zoe will range from $2,020 to $6,750, according to Apartments.com. SK+I served as the architect of record for The Zoe. JBG Smith is targeting LEED Gold certification for the property.

Headlined by the Amazon HQ2, National Landing features restaurants, shops, the Water Park, the Crystal City Metro station and a planned pedestrian bridge linking National Landing to Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport. JBG Smith delivered two other apartment developments at National Landing earlier this year totaling 808 units — The Grace and Reva. The Bethesda, Md.-based developer is also underway on an adjacent 25-story apartment tower to The Zoe called Valen, which will begin leasing in spring 2025.