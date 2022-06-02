JBG Smith Sells 269,000 SF Office Building in Washington, D.C. to Commerz Real AG
WASHINGTON, D.C. — JBG Smith has completed the disposition of an office property located at 1900 N St. in Washington, D.C. German-based Commerz Real AG purchased the 269,000-square-foot asset for an undisclosed price.
Designed by KPF architects, 1900 N features a triple-height lobby, superior window line and world-class amenity space. At the time of sale, the property was 82 percent leased to a mix of tenants, including Goodwin Proctor and Beverage & Diamond law firms, as well as CBRE’s Washington, D.C., office.
Tommy Cleaver, Stuart Kenny and Dan Grimes of CBRE represented the seller in the transaction.
