Wednesday, May 17, 2023
Built in 2019, 4747 Bethesda Ave. spans 300,508 square feet and was 98 percent leased at the time of sale to tenants including JBG Smith.
AcquisitionsMarylandOfficeSoutheast

JBG Smith Sells Majority Stake in Metro D.C. Headquarters for $196M

by John Nelson

BETHESDA, MD. — JBG Smith, the developer behind Amazon’s HQ2 campus in Arlington, Va., has sold an 80 percent stake for its corporate headquarters at 4747 Bethesda Ave. in Bethesda. An undisclosed investor purchased the interest for $196 million, according to several media outlets. Built in 2019, the LEED Gold-certified building spans 300,508 square feet and was 98 percent leased at the time of sale to tenants including JBG Smith. The property, which is located adjacent to the popular Bethesda Row destination, features a rooftop lounge, modern fitness facility and a penthouse conference room with floor-to-ceiling glass windows. Jim Meisel, Matt Nicholson, Andrew Weir, Dave Baker and Kevin Byrd of JLL represented JBG Smith in the transaction.

