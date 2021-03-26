JBG Smith Starts Construction of Two Residential Towers at National Landing Near Washington, D.C.

The buildings will total 808 multifamily rental units and around 40,000 square feet of street-level retail across two mixed-use buildings in Arlington.

ARLINGTON, VA. — JBG Smith has started construction of two residential towers at 1900 Crystal Drive in National Landing, a massive development project just across the Potomac River from Washington, D.C.

The buildings will total 808 multifamily rental units and around 40,000 square feet of street-level retail across two mixed-use buildings in Arlington. A 27-story southern tower will feature 471 apartments, while the 26-story northern tower will include 337 apartments.

1900 Crystal Drive will feature a private rooftop and green spaces, as well as a pedestrian-friendly street that will serve as a connection between 18th and 20th streets. The property will also have neighborhood improvements such as enhanced streetscapes, a grand staircase connecting to public open space and public bike facilities.

National Landing comprises three neighborhoods: Crystal City, Pentagon City and Potomac Yard, that spread across Arlington and neighboring Alexandria.

In 2018, online retail giant Amazon choose National Landing for its new headquarters, and JBG Smith was hired as developer, leasing agent and property manager for the project. Amazon says it plans to hire around 38,000 employees in National Landing. Amazon’s growing presence in National Landing is expected to increase the daytime population in the submarket from approximately 50,000 people today to nearly 90,000 people in the future, according to JBG Smith.

“The introduction of new residences, restaurants and shops at 1900 Crystal Drive, combined with our recently delivered retail and entertainment district just about a block away, will more than double the concentration of street-facing retail amenities on Crystal Drive,” says Anthony Greenberg, executive vice president of development at JBG Smith. “The thriving, mixed-use environment will allow people to easily walk from their home or office to their favorite restaurants and amenities.”

Cookfox is serving as architect for the 1900 Crystal Drive project in collaboration with Torti Gallas + Partners.

— Julia Sanders