JBG Smith to Break Ground on Potomac Yard in Alexandria, Including Virginia Tech’s $1B Innovation Campus

Posted on by in Development, Mixed-Use, Southeast, Virginia

ALEXANDRIA, VA. — JBG Smith will break ground on Potomac Yard in Alexandria this month. Phase I of the project will span 1.7 million square feet and include four office towers and two residential buildings with ground-level retail space. Potomac Yard will be situated less than two miles from Amazon’s HQ2 future site. Bethesda, Md.-based JBG Smith is building the property on behalf of Virginia Tech and JPMorgan, which received approval in December from the City of Alexandria to move forward with development. A timeline for construction of Phase I was not disclosed. Virginia Tech’s $1 billion Innovation Campus will anchor the development. Virginia Tech’s portion of the project will include an 11-story, 300,000-square-foot academic building that is expected to deliver in 2024. The university expects to break ground in summer 2022 on the project that SmithGroup designed.

Potomac Yard will be situated adjacent to the Potomac Yard Metro Station, which is expected to open in 2022. The project also includes more than 57,000 square feet of planned public and private open space.