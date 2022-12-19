JBM Arranges $87.3M Sale of Versol Apartments in Bonita Springs, Florida

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Florida, Multifamily, Southeast

Located in Bonita Springs, Fla., Versol comprises 240 units.

BONITA SPRINGS, FLA. — JBM Institutional Multifamily Advisors has arranged the sale of Versol, a 240-unit multifamily property located in Bonita Springs. TerraCap Management sold the property to an undisclosed buyer for $87.3 million. Sitting on 27.4 acres, the community features amenities including a pool, clubhouse, fitness center, outdoor kitchen, bocce ball court, Amazon Hub package lockers, and storage units and garages for rent.