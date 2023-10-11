JBM Brokers $102M Sale of ParkCrest Landings Apartments in Bradenton, Florida

BRADENTON, FLA. — JBM Institutional Multifamily Advisors has brokered the $102 million sale of ParkCrest Landings, a 400-unit apartment community located in Bradenton, a city in metropolitan Sarasota. This sale represents the second time that JBM has brokered the sale of ParkCrest Landings since it was delivered in 2015. Passco Cos. sold the asset to an undisclosed buyer.

Situated on a 78.4-acre site, ParkCrest Landings comprises 17 two- and three-story residential buildings, three separate amenity/clubhouse buildings and two swimming pools. The property features one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with an average size of 1,026 square feet.