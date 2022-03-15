JBM Brokers $265M Sale of Three Multifamily Properties in Fort Myers, Florida

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Florida, Multifamily, Southeast

FORT MYERS, FLA. — JBM Institutional Multifamily Advisors has brokered the $265 million sale of three multifamily properties in Fort Myers totaling 775 units. The three properties include Las Palmas, Drift at The Forum and Estero Oaks.

Built in 2021 by The NRP Group, Las Palmas is a 300-unit, Class A apartment property with townhome-style units and attached two-car garages. Unit features include espresso flat-panel cabinets, vinyl flooring and kitchen islands with maple white quartz countertops. Community amenities include home office space, a fitness center, two resort-style saltwater pools and a volleyball court. PassiveInvesting.com purchased the property.

Developed in 2021 by the Garrett Cos., the Drift at The Forum is a 195-unit apartment community that offers one-, two- and three-bedroom floorplans with in-unit washers and dryers and an elevator. Community amenities include a resort-style pool with shaded cabanas, a 1,500-square-foot fitness center, theater room, arcade and putting green. Situated at 3419 Forum Blvd., the property is located adjacent to The Forum shopping center, a Target-anchored power center. Miami-based Momentum Real Estate Partners purchased the property.

Estero Oaks, a 280-unit apartment community, was completed in 2017. Unit features include granite countertops, walk-in closets, island kitchens and an in-unit washers and dryers. Community amenities include a two-story clubhouse with rentable office space, dog park, meditation gardens, pet washing station, pool and a fitness center. Estero Oaks is situated within two miles from the Gulf Coast Town Center, Miromar Outlets and Florida Gulf Coast University.