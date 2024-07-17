Wednesday, July 17, 2024
Interface Properties purchased the 296-unit apartment community from The Inland Real Estate Group of Cos.
JBM Brokers $57M Sale of Brantley Pines Apartments in Fort Myers, Florida

by John Nelson

FORT MYERS, FLA. — JBM Institutional Multifamily Advisors has brokered the $57 million sale of Brantley Pines, a 296-unit apartment community situated on 29.1 acres in Fort Myers. The Inland Real Estate Group of Cos. sold the Southwest Florida property to Boca Raton, Fla.-based Interface Properties for $192,568 per unit.

Interface plans on continuing a renovation program for the unit interiors at Brantley Pines while also adding a lakeside walking path and enhancing the clubhouse, pool area and landscaping. The previous owner recently added pickleball courts to Brantley Pines, which was delivered in two phases in 1988 and 1997.

