JBM Brokers $66.5M Sale of Charlotte Commons Apartments in Southwest Florida

PORT CHARLOTTE, FLA. — JBM Institutional Multifamily Advisors has brokered the sale of Charlotte Commons, a 264-unit apartment community located in the Southwest Florida city of Port Charlotte. An unnamed New York-based company and Image Capital purchased the Class A property for $66.5 million. The seller, Indiana-based SC Bodner Co., developed Charlotte Commons in 2022.

The property comprises 11 three-story buildings with studios, one- and two-bedroom apartments averaging 846 square feet in size. Amenities include a resort-style pool with a sun deck, grilling stations, shaded outdoor lounge area, fitness center, clubhouse with a business center, bark park, pickleball courts and 57 garages available for rent.