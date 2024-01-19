Friday, January 19, 2024
Pearce at Pavilion features 250 apartment units averaging 949 square feet.
JBM Brokers $66M Sale of Pearce at Pavilion Apartment Community in Tampa

by John Nelson

TAMPA, FLA. — JBM Institutional Multifamily Advisors has brokered the $66 million sale of Pearce at Pavilion, an apartment community located along U.S. Road 301 in Tampa. California-based Passco Cos. was the seller. Situated on 13.7 acres, the community features 250 units averaging 949 square feet in one-, two- and three-bedroom layouts.

Amenities at the community include a pool and hot tub with private cabanas, grilling stations, a 24-hour fitness center with a yoga studio, a clubhouse with a coffee bar, Wi-Fi café, business center, multimedia game room, Luxer One package room, fenced dog park with a pet wash and a lakeside walking trail. The buyer was not disclosed.

