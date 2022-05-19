JBM Brokers Sale of Two Luxury Florida Apartment Communities for $221.7M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Florida, Multifamily, Southeast

The properties in the transaction include Reserve at Coconut Point in Estero and Ridgelake (pictured), a 329-unit apartment community in Sarasota, Fla.

ST. PETERSBURG, FLA. — JBM Institutional Multifamily has brokered the sale of two Class A multifamily communities in Florida: Ridgelake in Sarasota and The Reserve at Coconut Point in Estero. The combined sales price for both properties was $221.7 million. The buyer was not disclosed.

Ridgelake is a 329-unit property located off Bee Ridge Road and I-75. The property is an elevator-serviced, Class A community that features luxury finishes such as a dedicated solar farm that powers the clubhouse and some of the residential buildings, a heated saltwater pool, fitness center, community garden, community recycling program and valet trash, electric vehicle chargers and attached/detached garages. The three-story property is NGBS Green-certified and Energy Star-rated. Units feature stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, shaker-style cabinets, luxury wood-like plank flooring, wine coolers, walk-in showers and large soaking tubs.

The Reserve at Coconut Point is a 180-unit property located within the Coconut Point development. Coconut Point Mall, a 1.2 million-square-foot retail destination, is less than one mile away. The Reserve is a podium-style construction community, with covered parking on the first floor. The concrete, elevator-serviced community features a resort-style pool with sundeck, half-mile jogging trail, Luxer One package room with refrigerator for grocery delivery, fitness center with soundproofing, large yoga studio, Echelon Reflect Mirrors, TRX Suspension Training system and onsite bike-sharing program. Units feature soft-close cabinets, luxury wood-style plank flooring, sliding glass balcony doors, white quartz kitchen islands with a breakfast bar, front-lit bathroom mirrors, frameless glass showers and keyless entry.