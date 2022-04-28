JBM Institutional Announces $1.6B of Multifamily Listings in Florida
ST. PETERSBURG, FLA. — JBM Institutional Multifamily Advisors, a multifamily brokerage firm based in St. Petersburg, has announced 19 listings either under contract, available or coming soon for a total price tag of $1.6 billion.
The listings, which comprise 4,143 units, include the following:
Southwest Florida
• Pearl Founders Square, a 400-unit apartment community in Naples
• BOLD Lofts, a 98-unit multifamily property built in 2019 in Sarasota
• Vive, a 288-unit apartment community built in 2021 in Fort Myers
• Charlotte Commons, a 264-unit apartment community built in 2022 in Port Charlotte
• ShoreView, a 216-unit multifamily property built in 2021 in Bradenton
• The Palms at Cape Coral, a 280-unit apartment community slated for completion by 2023 in Cape Coral
• Alvista Golden Gate, a 200-unit apartment community built in 1988 in Naples
• Bear Creek, a 120-unit affordable housing community built in 1995 in Naples
• The Point at Bella Grove, a 180-unit apartment community built in 2017 in Sarasota
• The Bergamot Apartments on 780, a 98-unit apartment community built in 2020 in Sarasota
• Opus, a 63-unit apartment community built in 2000 in Naples
• Ridgelake, a 329-unit apartment community built in 2020 in Sarasota
• The Reserve at Coconut Point, a 180-unit apartment community built in 2022 in Estero
Tampa/St. Petersburg
• The Marquis of Tampa, a 357-unit apartment community built in 1998 in Tampa
• The Park at Treviso, a 304-unit apartment community built in 1972 in St. Petersburg
Central and North Florida
• San Marco Village, a 106-unit apartment community built in 1973 in Jacksonville
• The Addison at Clermont, a 230-unit apartment community built in 2020 in Clermont