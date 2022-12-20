JBM Secures $115M Sale of Longitude 82 Apartments in Sarasota, Florida

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Florida, Multifamily, Southeast

Built in 2017 in Sarasota, Fla., Longitude 82 includes 360 units with open floor plans averaging 971 square feet. This marks the second time that JBM Institutional Multifamily Advisors has brokered the sale of this community.

SARASOTA, FLA. — JBM Institutional Multifamily Advisors has secured the $115 million sale of Longitude 82, a 360-unit apartment community located in Sarasota. Irvine, Calif.-based Passco Cos. sold the community to an undisclosed buyer. Built in 2017 on 32.6 acres, Longitude 82 includes units with open floor plans averaging 971 square feet. Amenities include a resort-style, saltwater pool; 24-hour fitness center with Precor equipment; dog park; package lockers; valet trash; shaded children’s playground; car care center; and garages available for rent. This is the second time JBM has brokered the sale of the apartment community.