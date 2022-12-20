JBM Secures $115M Sale of Longitude 82 Apartments in Sarasota, Florida
SARASOTA, FLA. — JBM Institutional Multifamily Advisors has secured the $115 million sale of Longitude 82, a 360-unit apartment community located in Sarasota. Irvine, Calif.-based Passco Cos. sold the community to an undisclosed buyer. Built in 2017 on 32.6 acres, Longitude 82 includes units with open floor plans averaging 971 square feet. Amenities include a resort-style, saltwater pool; 24-hour fitness center with Precor equipment; dog park; package lockers; valet trash; shaded children’s playground; car care center; and garages available for rent. This is the second time JBM has brokered the sale of the apartment community.
Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.