JBS Commercial Real Estate Negotiates 18,595 SF Office Lease Transaction in Arlington Heights

Sonoco Protective Solutions has leased 18,595 square feet at 3930 Ventura Blvd. in Arlington Heights, Ill.

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, ILL. — JBS Commercial Real Estate has negotiated an 18,595-square-foot office lease at 3930 Ventura Blvd. in Arlington Heights, a northwest suburb of Chicago. Jason Shibata and Brian Silverman of JBS represented building ownership, Pal Group Inc. Avison Young represented the tenant, Sonoco Protective Solutions, which provides a myriad of packaging solutions to protect products in the automotive, electronics, appliances, medical and office furniture industries. The company, which maintains nearly 30 locations in North America, will use the new space for a regional sales and administrative office. The 57,000-square-foot, single-story office building is now 80 percent leased.