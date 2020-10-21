REBusinessOnline

J.C. Penney Sale Is On Track As Venerable Retailer Expects to Exit Bankruptcy by December

Posted on by in Company News, Retail, Texas

PLANO, TEXAS — J.C. Penney has drafted and filed an asset purchase agreement (APA), effectively moving the Plano-based retailer one step closer to concluding negotiations for its acquisition by Brookfield Asset Management and Simon Property Group, a $1.75 billion deal that was announced in September. J.C. Penney CEO Jill Soltau described this filing as “another important milestone in our restructuring plan” that should help the company shed its Chapter 11 bankruptcy status in time for the holiday shopping season. A hearing to seek court approval for the transaction is expected to be scheduled for early November 2020. If court approval is received and other closing conditions in the APA are met, the sale of J.C. Penney’s retail and operating assets should close by December, company officials said.

