J&C Warehouse Signs 271,339 SF Industrial Lease in Wilmer, Texas

by Hayden Spiess

WILMER, TEXAS — J&C Warehouse has signed a 271,339-square-foot industrial lease in the southern Dallas suburb of Wilmer. The company will occupy the entirety of ALTO Intermodal 45, a cross-dock building that is nearing completion. Building features include 40-foot clear heights, 99 car parking spaces (expandable to 267), 47 dock-high doors and 3,986 square feet of office space. Ben Wallace, Chris Teesdale and Tom Pearson of Colliers represented the landlord, ALTO Real Estate Investments, in the lease negotiations. Adam Jones of Stream Realty Partners represented the tenant.

