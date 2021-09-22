JC Watson Packing Signs 68,021 SF Industrial Lease in Elk Grove Village, Illinois

The company will use its new facility for the distribution of onions.

ELK GROVE VILLAGE, ILL. — JC Watson Packing Co. has signed a 68,021-square-foot industrial lease in suburban Chicago’s Elk Grove Village. Headquartered in southwest Idaho, the tenant focuses on packing, selling and distributing onions. The rail-served facility will enable the company to expand its footprint in the Midwest as well as its distribution channels to the East Coast. Sam Deihs of Entre Commercial Realty represented JC Watson in the lease transaction. Hamilton Partners represented the undisclosed landlord.