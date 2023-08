WALTHAM, MASS. — Locally based construction management firm J. Calnan & Associates has delivered a 37,000-square-foot life sciences project in the western Boston suburb of Waltham. The space, which is a build-to-suit for Biocytogen Pharmaceuticals, is located at 300 Third Avenue, a 143,533-square-foot building that is owned by Dallas-based Lincoln Property Co. The facility features an open-floor design, climate-controlled vivarium and advanced cell culture and procedure suites.