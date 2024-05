SAN ANTONIO — JCB, an English manufacturer of heavy machinery and industrial equipment, has acquired 400 acres along State Highway 16 in San Antonio with plans to construct a production facility that could ultimately employ as many as 1,500 people. The assemblage consists of two parcels spanning 172.7 and 227.3 acres. Phil Crane and Dan Gostylo of Partners Real Estate represented the sellers in the disposition of both parcels. A construction timeline was not disclosed.