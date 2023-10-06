Friday, October 6, 2023
The Cottages at Battlefield Crossing will feature townhomes ranging from 1,020 to 1,466 square feet.
JCCG Begins Construction on 244-Unit Build-to-Rent Residential Development in Fort Oglethorpe, Georgia

by John Nelson

FORT OGLETHORPE, GA. — General contractor Jim Chapman Construction Group (JCCG) has started construction on The Cottages at Battlefield Crossing, a 244-unit build-to-rent (BTR) townhome project located at the intersection of Dietz Road and Battlefield Parkway in Fort Oglethorpe. Situated on 41 acres about nine miles south of Chattanooga, Tenn., the property will feature homes in five floorplans totaling 1,020 to 1,466 square feet. Amenities at the community will include a 4,000-square-foot clubhouse, swimming pool, fitness center and 24-hour emergency maintenance services. The developer and construction timeline were not disclosed.

