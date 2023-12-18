Monday, December 18, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
Upon completion, Nestledown Farm will feature 201 attached townhomes ranging from 1,020 to 1,466 square feet.
AlabamaBuild-to-RentDevelopmentMultifamilySingle-Family RentalSoutheast

JCCG Breaks Ground on 201-Unit Build-to-Rent Townhome Development in Huntsville

by John Nelson

HUNTSVILLE, ALA. — General contractor Jim Chapman Construction Group (JCCG) has broken ground on Nestledown Farm, a build-to-rent (BTR) residential community in Huntsville. Upon completion, the development will feature 201 attached townhomes in two- and three-bedroom layouts ranging from 1,020 to 1,466 square feet.

Amenities at the community will include a 4,000-square-foot clubhouse, swimming pool, fitness center, dog park, illuminated sidewalks, gated entrance and 24-hour emergency maintenance services. Move-ins are scheduled to begin in fall 2024.

You may also like

KeyBank Secures $77.5M Refinancing for Ocean Walk Apartment...

CBRE Brokers $68M Sale of 5505 Waterford Office...

GTIS, Collett Industrial Acquire 107-Acre Development Site in...

TDJREV, New Urban to Develop Two Affordable Housing...

Sava Holdings Buys 285,312 SF Office Complex in...

CBRE Brokers $74M Sale of Talia Apartments in...

Rockefeller Group, PCCP to Undertake 656,904 SF Industrial...

Cityview Plans 378-Unit Portico Apartment Community in Oakland,...

Exceptional Healthcare Buys 10-Acre Parcel, Plans Hospital Development...