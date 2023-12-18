JCCG Breaks Ground on 201-Unit Build-to-Rent Townhome Development in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, ALA. — General contractor Jim Chapman Construction Group (JCCG) has broken ground on Nestledown Farm, a build-to-rent (BTR) residential community in Huntsville. Upon completion, the development will feature 201 attached townhomes in two- and three-bedroom layouts ranging from 1,020 to 1,466 square feet.

Amenities at the community will include a 4,000-square-foot clubhouse, swimming pool, fitness center, dog park, illuminated sidewalks, gated entrance and 24-hour emergency maintenance services. Move-ins are scheduled to begin in fall 2024.