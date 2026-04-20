Monday, April 20, 2026
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DevelopmentGeorgiaSeniors HousingSoutheast

JCCG Selected to Develop 125 Independent Living Homes in Milledgeville, Georgia

by Abby Cox

MILLEDGEVILLE, GA. — Jim Chapman Construction Group (JCCG), a Southeast-based general contractor specializing in build-to-rent (BTR) communities, has been selected to build 125 single-family rental (SFR) homes at Higher Ground, a new 42-acre, independent living community in Milledgeville.

Developed by BLDG Real Estate, Higher Ground is planned to complement the adjacent Fellowship Meriwether Assisted Living Community, providing residents with access to existing amenities, while supporting a “greater level of independence.” Upon completion of the project, The Fellowship Family, a fourth-generation, family-owned firm specializing in senior living communities across the Southeast, will manage the community.

Land development of the community’s first phase of 91 homes began in November 2025, and vertical construction is scheduled for June. Leasing is expected to begin in September, with project completion anticipated by January 2027. Homes will range in size from approximately 1,007 to 1,294 square feet.

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