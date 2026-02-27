Friday, February 27, 2026
the-cottages-at-loxley
The Cottages at Loxley will comprise 250 single-family rental homes.
AlabamaDevelopmentMultifamilySoutheast

JCCG Underway on 250-Unit Build-to-Rent Community in Loxley, Alabama

by Abby Cox

LOXLEY, ALA. — Jim Chapman Construction Group (JCCG) is underway on the construction of The Cottages at Loxley, a 250-unit build-to-rent residential community located in Loxley, a city in Alabama’s Baldwin County. The firm broke ground on the project in January, with vertical construction slated to begin later this year. Situated on roughly 51 acres along I-10, The Cottages at Loxley will comprise single-family rental homes ranging in size from 1,000 to 1,493 square feet, featuring open-concept layouts and attached private garages. Planned amenities will include a clubhouse, swimming pool, fitness center, onsite property management and 24-hour emergency maintenance.

The community is designated to serve families within the Baldwin County Public Schools system, including Loxley Elementary School, Central Baldwin Middle School and Robertsdale High School.

