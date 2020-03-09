JCH Arranges $8.3M Sale of Two Seniors Housing Communities in California
CALIFORNIA — JCH Senior Housing Investment Brokerage has arranged the sale of two assisted living communities in California.
The first community totals 49 beds in Riverside County. A local owner seeking to grow its portfolio paid $5 million for the property.
The second property was a 15-unit boutique community in Orange County. A local buyer interested in entering the seniors housing market paid $3.3 million for the asset.
Both sellers were family owner-operators looking to retire.
Jim Hazzard, and Cindy Hazzard handled the transaction process in both sales. The specific names and locations of the communities were not disclosed.
