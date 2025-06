ANAHEIM HILLS, CALIF. — JCH Senior Housing Investment Brokerage has arranged the sale of an assisted living and memory care facility located in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. A local operator acquired the property for $14.1 million. Licensed for 100 beds, the facility features 86 units. Cindy Hazzard and Jim Hazzard of Anaheim, Calif.-based JCH represented both the buyer and seller in the transaction.