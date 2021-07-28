REBusinessOnline

JCH Negotiates Lease of 68-Unit Seniors Housing Community in Modesto, California

Posted on by in California, Leasing Activity, Multifamily, Seniors Housing, Western

MODESTO, CALIF. — JCH Senior Housing Investment has arranged the triple-net lease of a 68-unit, 120-bed assisted living and memory care community in Modesto, approximately 80 miles south of Sacramento.

The team at JCH led a marketing campaign for the landlords, a family-owned owner-operator that is seeking retirement. Throughout the pandemic, the facility struggled to maintain census and keep up with new requirements from licensing, ultimately leading to a licensing revocation hearing.

A local operator seeking to convert the building to an adult residential facility was the successful bidder. The lease rate is $200,000 per bed.

Jim Hazzard and Cindy Hazzard handled the transaction process for JCH.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Aug
4
InterFace Active Adult 2021
Aug
18
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2021
Aug
25
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2021
Sep
9
InterFace Multifamily Texas 2021
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Retail 2021
Sep
13
Interface Phoenix Multifamily 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Western Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews