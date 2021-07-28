JCH Negotiates Lease of 68-Unit Seniors Housing Community in Modesto, California

MODESTO, CALIF. — JCH Senior Housing Investment has arranged the triple-net lease of a 68-unit, 120-bed assisted living and memory care community in Modesto, approximately 80 miles south of Sacramento.

The team at JCH led a marketing campaign for the landlords, a family-owned owner-operator that is seeking retirement. Throughout the pandemic, the facility struggled to maintain census and keep up with new requirements from licensing, ultimately leading to a licensing revocation hearing.

A local operator seeking to convert the building to an adult residential facility was the successful bidder. The lease rate is $200,000 per bed.

Jim Hazzard and Cindy Hazzard handled the transaction process for JCH.