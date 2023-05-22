JCM Living Underway on 295-Unit Multifamily Redevelopment in Wood-Ridge, New Jersey

WOOD-RIDGE, N.J. — New Jersey-based developer JCM Living is underway on construction of Rosera Wesmont, a 295-unit multifamily redevelopment project in Wood-Ridge, located in Bergen County in the northern part of the Garden State. The project represents the final phase of Wesmont Station, which is a redevelopment of a 150-acre site that formerly housed an aircraft engine manufacturing facility. Upon completion, which is slated for early next year, Rosera Wesmont will offer one-, two- and three-bedroom units, as well as Class A amenities and 35,000 square feet of retail and restaurant space. Project partners include Minno & Wasko Architects & Planners, Childs Dreyfus Interior Design and general contractor Ingerman Construction.