Monday, May 22, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
Rosera-Wesmont-Wood-Ridge-New-Jersey
Rosera Wesmont in Wood-Ridge, New Jersey, is part of a larger redevelopment of a 150-acre campus that formerly housed an industrial manufacturing operation.
DevelopmentMultifamilyNew JerseyNortheast

JCM Living Underway on 295-Unit Multifamily Redevelopment in Wood-Ridge, New Jersey

by Taylor Williams

WOOD-RIDGE, N.J. — New Jersey-based developer JCM Living is underway on construction of Rosera Wesmont, a 295-unit multifamily redevelopment project in Wood-Ridge, located in Bergen County in the northern part of the Garden State. The project represents the final phase of Wesmont Station, which is a redevelopment of a 150-acre site that formerly housed an aircraft engine manufacturing facility. Upon completion, which is slated for early next year, Rosera Wesmont will offer one-, two- and three-bedroom units, as well as Class A amenities and 35,000 square feet of retail and restaurant space. Project partners include Minno & Wasko Architects & Planners, Childs Dreyfus Interior Design and general contractor Ingerman Construction.

You may also like

JLL Negotiates $18M Sale of Shopping Center in...

Marcus & Millichap Arranges $8.2M Sale of Office...

Green Leaf Capital Partners Buys Encore Apartments in...

Why Investors Should Love Atlanta’s Multifamily Market

GTIS Partners to Develop 454,000 SF Industrial Project...

AP Construction to Renovate 236,000 SF Industrial Building...

Love’s Truck Solutions to Open 252,500 SF Distribution...

J&L Cos. Begins Leasing 403-Unit Apartment Community in...

Lightstone Group Completes 303-Room Moxy Hotel on Manhattan’s...