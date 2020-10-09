JCM Partners Sells Camden Parc Apartments in Vacaville, California for $58M

Camden Parc Apartments in Vacaville, Calif., features 232 apartments in a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom layouts.

VACAVILLE, CALIF. — JCM Partners has sold Camden Parc Apartments, a multifamily property located on Aegean Way in Vacaville. Camden Parc Residential LLC acquired the community from JCM for $58 million, or $250,000 per unit.

Situated on 15 acres, Camden Parc Apartments features 232 apartments in a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom layouts spread across 24 two-story buildings. JCM completed interior and exterior renovations to Camden Parc in 2019.

Steven Nelson and Dusty Haeling of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller and procured the buyer in the deal.