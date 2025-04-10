Thursday, April 10, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Rosera-Wesmont-Wood-Ridge-New-Jersey
As part of Rosie Square, Rosera Wesmont, a new apartment complex in Wood-Ridge, New Jersey, also offers residents access to more than 17,000 square feet of retail space, including 3,000 square feet within the building itself.
DevelopmentMultifamilyNew JerseyNortheast

JCMLiving Begins Leasing 295-Unit Apartment Complex in Wood-Ridge, New Jersey

by Taylor Williams

WOOD-RIDGE, N.J. — JCMLiving has begun leasing Rosera Wesmont, a 295-unit apartment complex located in the Northern New Jersey community of Wood-Ridge. Rosera Wesmont offers studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom units that are furnished with stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, smart lock entry mechanisms and individual washers and dryers. Amenities include a pool with a sundeck and landscaped courtyard; a multi-level gym with a yoga studio, sauna and bar; coworking spaces, private offices and meeting rooms; and a sports simulator. Minno & Wasko Architects and Planners designed the project. Rents start at roughly $2,300 per month for a studio apartment.

You may also like

Matthews Brokers $21.6M Sale of Woodland Commons Apartments...

Hudson Atlantic Negotiates Sale of 284-Unit Seniors Housing...

G.H. Palmer Associates Receives $168M Refinancing for Park...

CBRE Arranges Sale of Two Multifamily Properties in...

Keeley Construction Completes 19,475 SF Hanger Clinic Facility...

Casio America Signs 21,338 SF Office Lease in...

Urban Air Adventure Park Opens Entertainment Venue in...

Koontz Corp. to Develop 305-Unit Apartment Community in...

Housing Trust Group Breaks Ground on $33.8M Affordable...