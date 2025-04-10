JCMLiving Begins Leasing 295-Unit Apartment Complex in Wood-Ridge, New Jersey

WOOD-RIDGE, N.J. — JCMLiving has begun leasing Rosera Wesmont, a 295-unit apartment complex located in the Northern New Jersey community of Wood-Ridge. Rosera Wesmont offers studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom units that are furnished with stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, smart lock entry mechanisms and individual washers and dryers. Amenities include a pool with a sundeck and landscaped courtyard; a multi-level gym with a yoga studio, sauna and bar; coworking spaces, private offices and meeting rooms; and a sports simulator. Minno & Wasko Architects and Planners designed the project. Rents start at roughly $2,300 per month for a studio apartment.